Redskins' Steven Sims: Takes end-around to house
Sims took his lone carry for a 65-yard touchdown and caught two of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Patriots.
Sims provided Washington's only real highlight on offense, breaking a couple tackles to take an end-around to the house in the first quarter. He also handled a season-high 54 percent snap share, with Washington using some four-wide formations in the absence of tight ends Jordan Reed (concussion) and Vernon Davis (concussion). Sims is making a nice case for a part-time role on offense in addition to his work as a kick return specialist, and he could get a few more chances with Bill Callahan replacing Jay Gruden as head coach.
