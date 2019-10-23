Play

Sims (toe) logged limited practice during Tuesday's session.

Sims was estimated to be a non-participant for Monday's session, but as evidenced by this news, seems to be progressing nicely from injury. The 22-year-old is coming off three receptions for five yards last week, and still has a chance to suit up in Thursday's clash against Minnesota. If he can't go, Wendell Smallwood would likely take over kick return duties, and Kelvin Harmon would bump up the depth chart at receiver.

