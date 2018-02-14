Cravens has officially been reinstated from the Redskins' reserve/left squad list, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

After missing the entire 2017 campaign, Cravens applied for reinstatement Monday, which has now been granted just a few days later. The former second-round pick is now eligible to take the field in 2018, though there's no guarantees he's back in Washington, as the Redskins could opt to trade or cut him during the offseason. Either way, it's good news for Cravens, who had 34 tackles, one sack and one interception across 11 games during his rookie season.