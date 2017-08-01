Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Misses practice Tuesday
Cravens (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
The severity of Cravens' injury isn't known, but his absence could simply be precautionary. Fourth-round rookie Montae Nicholson should fill in for him in the meantime.
