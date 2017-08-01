Cravens (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

The severity of Cravens' injury isn't known, but his absence could simply be precautionary. Fourth-round rookie Montae Nicholson should fill in for him in the meantime.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories