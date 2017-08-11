Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Needs MRI on knee
Cravens (knee) will be sent for an MRI, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports.
The USC product suffered a knee injury during Thursday's preseason opener in Baltimore and will require further testing. More clarity on his status will be available once the MRI results come back, but Cravens will likely miss some practice time at the very least as a result of his knee injury. If Cravens is to miss additional time, Deshazor Everett could see additional reps with the first-team defense at the strong safety spot.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...