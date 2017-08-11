Cravens (knee) will be sent for an MRI, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports.

The USC product suffered a knee injury during Thursday's preseason opener in Baltimore and will require further testing. More clarity on his status will be available once the MRI results come back, but Cravens will likely miss some practice time at the very least as a result of his knee injury. If Cravens is to miss additional time, Deshazor Everett could see additional reps with the first-team defense at the strong safety spot.