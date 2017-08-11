Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Out two-to-three weeks
Cravens has been ruled out for two-to-three weeks after tweaking his knee in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The MRI Cravens underwent must have revealed no structural damage to the knee, as he'll only miss majority of the preseason and likely be fully healthy by the start of the regular season. In his absence, however, look for Deshazor Everett to begin seeing more first-team reps at strong safety.
