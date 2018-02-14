Cravens was officially reinstated Wednesday from the Redskins' reserve/left squad list, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

After missing the entire 2017 campaign in an effort to take some time to get personal affairs in order and stay healthy, Cravens applied for reinstatement Monday, which the NFL granted him just a few days later. The 2016 second-round pick is now eligible to take the field in 2018, though it's not guaranteed he'll be back in Washington, as his relationship with the organization remains somewhat frayed based on how the past season transpired. The Redskins could thus opt to trade or cut Cravens this offseason, though the 22-year-old shouldn't have trouble finding work based on his pedigree and his respectable rookie season during which he recorded 34 tackles, one sack and one interception across 11 games.