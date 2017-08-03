Cravens (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Cravens didn't practice on Tuesday or Wednesday due to his hamstring injury but he was back in the fold Thursday. His return will relegate rookie Montae Nicholson back to the second-unit for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories