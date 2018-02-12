Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Takes next step for potential return
Cravens (personal) officially applied Monday for reinstatement from the Redskins' reserve/left squad list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A 2016 second-round pick, Cravens was expected to take on an elevated role for the Washington defense last season, but that never materialized after he underwent knee surgery in August before stepping away from the game. After giving Cravens the first month of the season off to determine his future in football, the Redskins ultimately elected to deactivate him and bar him from returning to the club in 2017. With Cravens having received medical clearance from doctors and now eager to resume his career, it's likely that the NFL will fulfill his desire for reinstatement. It's unclear, however, where Cravens' relationship stands with the Washington brass or if the team has any intention of keeping him on the roster prior to the upcoming season.
More News
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Plans to play next season•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Won't return this season•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Expected to report to team this week•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Month to determine future•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Headed to Non-Football Exempt list•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Should be ready for opener•
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...