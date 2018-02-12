Cravens (personal) officially applied Monday for reinstatement from the Redskins' reserve/left squad list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 2016 second-round pick, Cravens was expected to take on an elevated role for the Washington defense last season, but that never materialized after he underwent knee surgery in August before stepping away from the game. After giving Cravens the first month of the season off to determine his future in football, the Redskins ultimately elected to deactivate him and bar him from returning to the club in 2017. With Cravens having received medical clearance from doctors and now eager to resume his career, it's likely that the NFL will fulfill his desire for reinstatement. It's unclear, however, where Cravens' relationship stands with the Washington brass or if the team has any intention of keeping him on the roster prior to the upcoming season.