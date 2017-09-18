Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Won't return this season
The Redskins placed Cravens (personal) on the reserve/left squad list Monday, Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan reports. In a statement, the organization said, "Su'a will not be permitted to return to the club for the remainder of the 2017 NFL season, including the postseason."
Cravens has been dabbling with retirement for a few weeks, but there was an expectation he'd return to the Redskins on Tuesday. A reunion won't happen this season, though, as his placement on the aforementioned list implies. If he decides on a certain route during his hiatus, the 2016 second-round pick may not play another NFL down.
