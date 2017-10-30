Clemmings suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports.

Clemmings started in Week 8 with tackles Trent Williams (knee) and Ty Nsekhe (groin) inactive. The Redskins are extremely banged up along their offensive line, with four of five normal starters out with injuries. Washington will hope to get some pieces back before taking on an intimidating Seattle pass rush in Week 9.