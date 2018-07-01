Clemmings (ankle) was limited to rehab work during June's minicamp, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Clemmings originally hurt his ankle last October and then lasted about a month before landing on injured reserve in November. However, the exact severity of his condition still hasn't been disclosed, and given the lineman's significant limitations in minicamp, there's no certainty that Clemmings will be back to full health in time for training camp.