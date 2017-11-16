Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Placed on IR
Clemmings (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Clemmings had been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 8's loss to the Cowboys. The Redskins used the open roster spot created by Clemmings to sign lineman Tyler Catalina.
