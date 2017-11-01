Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Returns to practice Wednesday
Clemmings (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday.
Clemmings was dealing with an ankle injury following Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, but his reappearance at practice suggests he'll be available for Week 9 action. Barring any setbacks, expect Clemmings to be a full go Sunday.
