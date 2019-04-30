Redskins' T.J. Rahming: Heads to Washington
The Redskins signed Rahming as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.
Rahming led Duke in 2018 across all categories with 75 catches for 811 yards and eight touchdowns. Although he wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, Rahming ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, which makes up for his smaller stature (5-foot-10, 170 pounds). The Redskins drafted two wideouts -- Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon -- so Rahming has an uphill battle to make the roster.
