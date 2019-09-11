McGill signed with the Redskins on Tuesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

McGill went undrafted in 2015 and was recently released by the Chargers. The 26-year-old lineman will give Washington some much-needed insurance in the defensive trenches after the Redskins saw Caleb Brantley go down with an ankle injury this past Sunday. With both Brantley and Jonathan Allen (knee) on the shelf, McGill could see an elevated snap count in the coming weeks.

