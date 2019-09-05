Vallejo was claimed off waivers Monday by the Redskins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Vallejo was waived by the Cardinals on Sunday as part of their finals. As a member of the Redskins' active roster, Vallejo will work primarily on special teams while also giving the team additional linebacker depth.

