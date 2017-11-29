Redskins' Terrell McClain: Absence continues
McClain (toe) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
McClain remains on the mend from a toe injury he sustained in Week 11 against the Saints. While it isn't clear if this is the same sort of toe injury that sentenced him to injured reserve at the start of the 2015 campaign, McClain's return date is nonetheless up in the air.
More News
-
Redskins' Terrell McClain: Misses Tuesday's practice•
-
Redskins' Terrell McClain: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Terrell McClain: Won't return Sunday•
-
Redskins' Terrell McClain: Questionable to return•
-
Cowboys' Terrell McClain: Agrees to deal with Redskins•
-
Cowboys' Terrell McClain: Uncertain to play Sunday•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...