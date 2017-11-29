McClain (toe) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

McClain remains on the mend from a toe injury he sustained in Week 11 against the Saints. While it isn't clear if this is the same sort of toe injury that sentenced him to injured reserve at the start of the 2015 campaign, McClain's return date is nonetheless up in the air.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories