Redskins' Terrell McClain: Dons questionable tag
McClain (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McClain is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game with the toe injury. If the lineman remains sidelined, Anthony Lanier and Matthew Ioannidis would stand to benefit from added snaps along the Redskins' defensive front.
