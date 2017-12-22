Redskins' Terrell McClain: Listed as questionable
McClain (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McClain was a limited participant in practice throughout the week after missing the Redskins' past four games. If he's able to return in Week 16, he'd likely start at defensive end across from Stacy McGee with Anthony Lanier and Matthew Ioannidis providing depth.
