Redskins' Terrell McClain: Makes return against Broncos
McClain (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
McClain is officially set to return from a four-game absence. Before going down, the veteran defensive lineman was seeing around 30 defensive snaps per game while averaging 1.9 tackles in the process.
