McClain (toe) was absent from Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McClain missed his first game of the season Thursday due to a toe injury. He still appears to be recovering from the issue, and his status for the Giants' Week 13 game versus the Cowboys is up in the air as a result. Anthony Lanier would presumably fill in at defensive end should McClain remain sidelined.

