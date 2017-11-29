Redskins' Terrell McClain: Misses Tuesday's practice
McClain (toe) was absent from Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McClain missed his first game of the season Thursday due to a toe injury. He still appears to be recovering from the issue, and his status for the Giants' Week 13 game versus the Cowboys is up in the air as a result. Anthony Lanier would presumably fill in at defensive end should McClain remain sidelined.
