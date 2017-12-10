Redskins' Terrell McClain: Missing another game
McClain (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
McClain will be sidelined for a third consecutive contest with the toe injury, thereby opening up more snaps along the defensive front for depth linemen Anthony Lanier, Matthew Ioannidis and A.J. Francis.
