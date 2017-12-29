Redskins' Terrell McClain: Questionable for Week 17
McClain (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
McClain has been limited in practice all week to earn the questionable tag, and just made his return from a four-game absence in last Sunday's win over the Broncos. The 29-year-old seems likely to play through the injury for the season finale, but ultimately his availability will presumably be determined on game-day.
