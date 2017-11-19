Redskins' Terrell McClain: Questionable to return
McClain injured his toe against the Saints on Sunday and is questionable to return.
McClain has rarely logged a full workload this season, only accruing 19 tackles (16 solo) and two sacks through nine games. Having a strong threat on the edges is important against a red-hot Saints' offense that features two top-tier running backs and QB Drew Brees. Until McClain can return, expect Anthony Lanier to take over his duties on the Redskins' defensive front.
