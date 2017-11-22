McClain (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Giants.

McClain injured his toe in the Week 11 loss to the Saints and didn't practice in any capacity this week. With reserves Matt Ioannidis (hand/thigh) and Anthony Lanier (knee) both questionable to play, the Redskins could be thin at defensive end Thursday.

