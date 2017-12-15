Redskins' Terrell McClain: Wears questionable tag
McClain (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McClain is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game, and if he does, that will allow Anthony Lanier and Matthew Ionnidis to continue playing extended snaps on the Redskins' defensive front.
