Redskins' Terrell McClain: Will sit out Sunday
McClain (toe) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
McClain is set to miss his fourth consecutive game, and the Redskins will look to Matthew Ioannidis and Anthony Lanier to stop Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams.
