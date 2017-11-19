McClain (toe) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

McClain will be replaced by Anthony Lanier at the defensive end position for the time being. An update on severity of McClain's injury will surface Monday, as the Redskins will be operating on a short week ahead of a Thanksgiving matchup with the Giants.

