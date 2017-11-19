Redskins' Terrell McClain: Won't return Sunday
McClain (toe) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
McClain will be replaced by Anthony Lanier at the defensive end position for the time being. An update on severity of McClain's injury will surface Monday, as the Redskins will be operating on a short week ahead of a Thanksgiving matchup with the Giants.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...