Pryor (undisclosed) wasn't present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The impetus for Pryor's absence is unknown, but the Redskins can be expected to clarify whether an injury, personal issue or some other concern is to blame. After receiving at least four targets in each of the first six games of the season, he's experienced only four total across the last three outings, displaying his waning relevance in the league's ninth-ranked passing attack.