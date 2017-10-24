Pryor hauled in two of four targets for 14 yards in Monday's loss to the Eagles.

Things have quickly gone south for the big offseason addition, as Pryor received just 30 offensive snaps Monday (47%) after leading the receiving corps in snaps the first five games of the season. To make matters worse, both of the incomplete targets were dropped by Pryor. All in all it was a rough night for veteran wideout, who didn't record a catch until the second half. If he's unable to turn this ship around, the Redskins may look towards second-year man Josh Doctson to take over starting responsibilities full-time.