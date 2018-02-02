Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Flounders in Washington
Pryor (ankle) recorded 20 receptions on 37 targets for 240 yards and one touchdown over nine games for the Redskins in 2017.
The Redskins had high expectations for Pryor in 2017 after the quarterback-turned-wideout cranked out a 1,000-yard campaign during his first full season at the position in 2016 with the Browns. However, Pryor failed to make much of an impact early on -- largely due to his numerous dropped passes -- and was ultimately benched mid-season before Washington placed him on injured reserve with an ankle injury in November. The Ohio State product will now be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year and seems highly unlikely to return to Washington given the ascension of 2016 first-rounder Josh Doctson.
