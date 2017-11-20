Pryor will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his injured ankle Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pryor has already missed one game with the ankle injury and could miss a few more following surgery, though the procedure won't necessarily keep him out for the rest of the season. Given that the Redskins are falling out of playoff contention and he's set to hit free agency again in the offseason, Pryor won't have much incentive to risk a late-season return if he doesn't have full confidence in his ankle. It's possible he's put on a Washington uniform for the last time in what has thus far been as disappointing of a season as anyone could have imagined. He may have to settle for another one-year "prove-it" deal in free agency as a result.