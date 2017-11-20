Pryor (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Pryor missed Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints and then had arthroscopic surgery Monday to address an ankle injury that's been nagging him for most of the season. The decision to place him on injured reserve come as no surprise, given that he'd been demoted to a part-time role in recent weeks, essentially serving as the No. 4 receiver. Pryor likely is on board with the decision, hoping to get back to full health before he hits free agency again in the offseason. He'll likely have to settle for another one-year contract, or else accept a massive salary reduction on a multi-year deal. When talking with other teams, Pryor presumably will point to the ankle injury as the primary reason things didn't work out in Washington. Given that he wasn't even listed on the injury report most weeks, there's ample reason for skepticism.