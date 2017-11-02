Pryor said that his reduced snap counts in the Redskins' last two games have allowed him to recover from two bad bruises on his right foot, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. "It's just not fun. It feels good that I was able to rest it," Pryor said. "I'm dealing with that, fighting that and continue to not put wear and tear on it, so at the end of the day, [the reduced workload] helped me."

Pryor was on the field for a combined 49 snaps the last two weeks in divisional losses to the Eagles and Cowboys, hauling in two of five targets for 15 yards. While playing through the foot injury prior to those contests probably didn't help Pryor, it doesn't completely explain his failure to become the top target in the passing game the Redskins envisioned when they signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason. Through seven games, Pryor has just 18 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdown, which prompted head coach Jay Gruden to move Josh Doctson in the starting lineup at Pryor's expense. With the statuses of Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Jordan Reed (hamstring) uncertain for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Pryor could step into more of an enhanced role than he noticed in the last couple of contests, but he'll need to begin producing before becoming anything more than a shaky fantasy play.