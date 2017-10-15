Pryor caught three of five passes for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over San Francisco.

Pryor has now caught just 10 passes in the four games since his six-catch Week 1 outing. Unlike in Cleveland, where it was Pryor and not much else, Washington has been adept at spreading the ball around this season, with five players with at least 20 targets and none with more than Pryor's 29. That disbursement makes it difficult for him to take over games. Pryor fans should also be worried about the emergence of last year's first-round pick, Josh Doctson, who has now scored touchdowns in consecutive games. Pryor's next game will be against the Eagles, against whom he saw a season-high 11 targets in Week 1.