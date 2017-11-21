The Redskins placed Pryor (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

The transaction became official one day after Pryor underwent arthroscopic surgery to fix the ankle issue, which has hampered him for much of the season. The injury -- along with Pryor's penchant for dropping passes -- resulted in his unexpected fall down the depth chart before the Redskins decided to shut him down for good, with the wideout finishing his lone campaign in Washington with 20 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown. He'll likely head elsewhere upon hitting free agency this offseason and could have some bounce-back appeal if he proves healthy and lands in a favorable passing environment.