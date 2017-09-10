Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Leads team in receiving in loss to Eagles
Pryor caught six of 11 targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Eagles.
Pryor was a focal point of the offense in his Washington debut and wound up leading the team in targets, catches and yards. A lackluster day from Kirk Cousins limited what could have been an even more productive outing for Pryor, but his usage in this one bodes well for his future production. He will look to build on a serviceable performance next week against the Rams and could see even more work if Jordan Reed (toe) is limited in any capacity.
