Pryor failed to record a reception in his 28 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Pryor continues to see decreased offensive reps, as Sunday marked the second time in the last three games he was held without a reception. It seems as if the Redskins are more than content moving forward with Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson as the two featured wideouts in Kirk Cousins' arsenal.

