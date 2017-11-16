Pryor didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Although the Redskins have regularly posted jam-packed injury reports this season, Pryor didn't make an appearance until Thursday. It's unclear when he injured his ankle, but his sudden listing should be cause for concern. Friday's injury report will relay Pryor's odds to play Sunday at New Orleans.

