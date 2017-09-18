Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Quiet in win
Pryor secured two of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.
After a six-reception debut with the Redskins in Week 1, Pryor took a backseat offensively Sunday, but his 52 offensive reps still led all wideouts on Washington. Jordan Reed's (chest) injury could leave the Redskins with a void in the passing game this week, which may lead to a rise in targets for Pryor. Still the veteran has yet to haul in his first touchdown in a Redskin uniform, something he'll hope to change next Sunday night against the Raiders.
