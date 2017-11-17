Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Ruled out for Week 11
Pryor (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Pryor was added to injury report Thursday and is now scheduled to visit with a specialist Monday. He hasn't played more than 56 percent of available offensive snaps in any game since Week 6, but the Redskins could've used him this week with fellow depth wideouts Ryan Grant and Brian Quick both recovering from concussions. Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris are the team's only healthy receivers, though it's possible Grant and/or Quick clears the concussion protocol before Sunday's game.
More News
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...