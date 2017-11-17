Pryor (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Pryor was added to injury report Thursday and is now scheduled to visit with a specialist Monday. He hasn't played more than 56 percent of available offensive snaps in any game since Week 6, but the Redskins could've used him this week with fellow depth wideouts Ryan Grant and Brian Quick both recovering from concussions. Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris are the team's only healthy receivers, though it's possible Grant and/or Quick clears the concussion protocol before Sunday's game.