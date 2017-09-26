Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Slow start continues
Pryor caught two of four targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Raiders.
Despite the Redskins offense showing signs of life Sunday, Pryor was unable to make much of an impact. The main issue seems to be his rapport with QB Kirk Cousins -- which is seemingly nonexistent. While Pryor's upside remains sky high, he'll be hard to trust for fantasy purposes until he and Cousins get on the same page.
