Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Struggles coming off bench
Pryor played just one snap in the first half of Monday's 34-24 loss to the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Pryor did get significant run in the second half, ultimately catching two of four targets for 14 yards on a season-low 30 snaps. Josh Doctson, who replaced Pryor as the starting "X" receiver, caught three of five targets for 39 yards on a career-high 58 snaps. While Monday's game was undeniably a negative development for Pryor, the Redskins aren't quite ready to shut their prized offseason acquisition completely out of the offense. Given his inability to take advantage of a featured role earlier this season, Pryor can't be counted on for much productivity while his playing time remains a question mark. Doctson likely will maintain a significant role Sunday against Dallas, though some of his snaps could come at Ryan Grant's expense rather than Pryor's.
