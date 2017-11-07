Pryor hauled in two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Pryor entered the season as the Redskins' No. 1 wideout -- a pivotal free agent signing given the departure of Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. However, through the first half of the season it became clear Pryor wasn't producing as the Redskins had hoped (18 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdown in seven games), which resulted in his descent down the depth chart. The past three weeks Pryor has only averaged 28 offensive snaps per contest, as the Redskins seem poised to move forward with Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson as the top wideouts. Pryor is also apparently nursing a couple bruises on his foot, which have contributed to his lack of reps. Look for the veteran to remain as the No. 3 wideout on the depth chart for the time being, diminishing his fantasy value.