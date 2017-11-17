Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Worried about rest of season
Pryor (foot/ankle) admitted that he's worried about his status for the rest of the season, ESPN.com's John Keim reports. "I'm concerned," said Pryor. "I don't want to do surgery. [Anderson] said the stuff he saw in there, he couldn't believe I was still playing on it. ... Hopefully they don't put me on [injured reserve] and I can come back and help them do something."
Pryor originally suffered the injury Week 2 but wasn't listed on the injury report until Week 9. He's now saying it's been an issue all along, which raises some questions about whether player and team have made honest use of the injury reports. In any case, Pryor missed practice Thursday and Friday and has now been ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans. A recent MRI apparently was concerning, as he's scheduled to meet with Dr. Robert Anderson on Monday in Charlotte. Given that he's already tumbled down the depth chart and is set to hit free agency again after the season, Pryor figures to prioritize his long-term health over his short-term availability.
