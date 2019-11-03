Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Another quiet outing in Week 9 loss

McLaurin hauled in four of six targets and accounted for 39 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Bills.

The rookie wideout accounted for at least 51 receiving yards in each of his first five appearances of the year while scoring five times, but over the past three weeks against San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo has managed only three catches per game for an average output of 29.7 yards. Washington's offense has been stuck in the mud and McLaurin's production has been stifled as a result, with the Redskins now having gone 13 consecutive quarters without reaching the end zone. Following the Week 10 bye, McLaurin and the Washington offense will return to the field against a Jets defense that has given up 26-plus points in five of it past six appearances.