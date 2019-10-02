Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Back at practice Wednesday
McLaurin (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McLaurin was held out Sunday against the Giants due to a hamstring injury sustained in last Thursday's session. While he was going through individual drills Wednesday, his activity level won't be known until the release of the Redskins' first Week 5 injury report.
