Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Back at practice Wednesday

McLaurin (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McLaurin was held out Sunday against the Giants due to a hamstring injury sustained in last Thursday's session. While he was going through individual drills Wednesday, his activity level won't be known until the release of the Redskins' first Week 5 injury report.

