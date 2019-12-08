Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Boosts production back up in loss
McLaurin secured four of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' 20-15 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
McLaurin led the Redskins in receiving yardage with his modest total, and he found the end zone for the first time since Week 6 against the Dolphins. Despite dealing with plenty of instability and inexperience at the quarterback position, McLaurin has at least Sunday's 57 receiving yards in three of the last four contests, and his production against the Packers pushed him over the 700-yard mark for the campaign. McLaurin will look to build on Sunday's effort versus the Eagles in Week 15 divisional battle.
