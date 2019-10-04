Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Considered truly questionable

McLaurin (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New England, with coach Jay Gruden saying the wide receiver is 50-50 to play, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Ruled out in a game-time decision last week, McLaurin was a limited participant in practice the past three days, setting up another game-time call in Week 5. He'll work with Colt McCoy if he ends up playing, as the Redskins are making a quarterback change for Sunday's matchup with the shutdown New England pass defense. It's a difficult spot for the entire Washington offense, but anyone interested in using McLaurin in a Week 5 lineup should have a final decision when inactive lists are released before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.